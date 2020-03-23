Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma gives stern warning to lockdown violators

Lockdown orders in Rajasthan received lukewarm response as a large number of people were seen on the roads on Monday. Shops away from the the main markets and in colonies were open and auto rickshaws continue to ply even as taxi services remained shut down. Police patrolling seemed ineffective to manage the situation. People could be seen entering into altercation with policemen who tried to prevent them from moving about.

As the day passed health minister Dr Raghu Sharma came forward to announce that action would be taken against those violating lockdown. Health minister Raghu Sharma informed that the situation in the state is under control. Sharma said that 1 lakh beds have been earmarked to be used for quarantine in case of any emergency. To deal with exigencies an untied fund of Rs 5 crore has been released for the districts. The minister also said that any person found to engaging in black marketing of masks, sanitizers or any other essential stuff will face legal action. Also strict action would be taken against persons spreading rumours or fake news.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed all ministers to donate Rs 1 lakh to the chief minister relief fund for COVID19 and for all Congress MLAS to donate one month salary. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was among the first legislators to released Rs 1 lakh from her MLALAD fund to aid medical services. She also donated two month salary one each to PM and CM relief fund. BJP MLA from Chhabra Pratap Singh Singhvi donate one month salary to the CM fund.

Donations also streamed in to the CM fund from the RAS and RPS associations who have donated one day salary to the CM relief fund. Doctors’ and teachers’ association also donated one day salary to the fund.

Further, orders were issued permitting all MLAS to donate Rs 1 lakh from their MLA LAD fund for the purchase of masks and sanitizers through district collectors. Large number of legislators of both Congress and BJP were quick to issue and hand over letters to the district collectors for the amount.

Two more positive patients have come forth in Jodhpur. They are from the family of the person who was found positive yesterday. This puts the number of Corona positive in the state at 30. This includes the three cured persons, out of them one person, a 69 year old Italian subsequently died of cardiac arrest.