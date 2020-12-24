Rajasthan: HC notice to union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Rs 900 crore Sanjeevani scam

The Rajasthan high court has issued notices to union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, his wife and 15 others in connection with the Rs 900 crore Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam.

The notices were issued on Tuesday and the court has listed the matter for hearing on January 31, 2020.

A division bench of Justice Vijay Bishnoi issued the notices to Shekhawat, his wife Nauand Kanwar and 15 others on a petition by the investors.

The petitioners are seeking an investigation in the matter by central agencies such as the CBI or ED or the Serious Fraud Investigation Office. The petitioners have also sought that the entire assets of Sanjeevani society be frozen and a receiver be appointed to recover the investors’ money.

The society is owned by Vikram Singh and Shekhawat was one of the partners before he became Jodhpur MP in 2019. The society is alleged to have duped hundreds of investors and amassed huge sums of money in the name of investments but did not give the promised returns.

Some investors who were cheated by the society formed the Sanjeevani Peedit Sangh and filed a petition in the Jodhpur bench of the high court seeking directions for recovery of the investors’ money amounting to Rs 900 crore.

The petitioners’ counsel Madhusudan Purohit said Vikram Singh and his associates cheated the investors and kept them in the dark by showing them false records. He said Vikram Singh, Gajendra Shekhawat, Naunand Kanwar and the Union of India have been made a party in the case.