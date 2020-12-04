Rajasthan govt to cancel concessional land allotments if any misuse found

Land allotment of institutions in Rajasthan who have misused the land given to them at concessional rates will be cancelled.

The Rajasthan government has directed local bodies to validate land allotment done by them to institutions and give a status report within 15 days.

Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer development authorities, 15 Urban Improvement Trusts, housing board, and all municipal councils and municipalities and in the state will have to give details of land allotments. The government had last week also cancelled powers of local bodies to allot land.

Urban Development and Housing Department minister Shanti Dhariwal said the decision was taken in view of complaints of local bodies giving land at concessional rates to hospital, educational and charitable institutions that were misusing the land. The minister had asked for details of land allotments in June and after that a list of 1,897 allotments made by local bodies was submitted in which there were several cases in which the land was not being used as per the rules.