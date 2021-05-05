Rajasthan govt seeks contribution to vaccinate youth

Jaipur

After its requests to the Central government for taking up responsibility of free vaccination of youth were not fruitful, the Rajasthan government has asked for public contribution to provide free vaccines. A dedicated bank account has been opened for this. MLAs of ruling Congress have already started contributing from their MLA funds.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had raised the issue of free vaccination in the meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had also written to the PM about this.

But he did not get support from other chief ministers, so now Rajasthan government has decided to provide free vaccination to 18 plus category on their own, which will cost around Rs 2500 crore.

To raise funds, the government has asked for public contribution. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “It is our responsibility to save our youth. That’s why despite financial constraints, we have started free vaccination from May 1.” He urged people from all sections of society to contribute.

Meanwhile, Health Minister of Rajasthan Dr Raghu Sharma objected to the picture of the Prime Minister on the certificate of vaccination and said that if the Prime minister wants his picture on the certificate then the central government should have taken the responsibility of free vaccination of the age of 18 plus.