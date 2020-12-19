Rajasthan: Govt school teacher in Alwar district arrested for harassing students

A government school teacher in the Alwar district of Rajasthan has been arrested after complaints by girl students of sexual harassment.

The accused teacher Devprakash Yadav, 46, was posted at the Raisarana government senior secondary school in Neemrana area of Alwar district, 200 km from Jaipur.

He was arrested on Friday and produced in a local court on Saturday.

The matter came to light on Wednesday when an education department official visited the school for a routine check. While he was talking to the school children, several girls present there started crying and complained that Yadav would indulge in indecent behaviour and make obscene remarks and gestures.