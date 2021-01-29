Rajasthan govt reduces VAT on petrol, diesel; CM Gehlot urges Centre to follow suit

The Rajasthan government has reduced the value-added tax (VAT) by 2 per cent both on petrol and diesel, announced Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday. Gehlot also urged the Central government for a reduction in VAT.

"The State govt has reduced VAT by 2% both on petrol & diesel to provide relief to people in #Rajasthan. We expect the central govt would announce a reduction too so that financial burden on common people is reduced," Gehlot tweeted.