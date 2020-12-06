Rajasthan govt is like a C-grade cricket team, total failure: BJP

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday likened the state Congress government to a C grade cricket team and said it had failed on all fronts.

Poonia said like the Zimbabwe cricket team which was at one time considered a C grade team, chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet is also C grade.

Poonia was addressing a virtual press conference to release a black paper against the Congress government.

“Gehlot has failed to run the government and the reason for the failure is that he has no thinking of his own and the team which he has is C grade. The ministers in the Gehlot cabinet have no character or calibre and the government is a failure due to this C grade team,” said Poonia.

He said Gehlot’s government which completes two years on December 17 will be remembered for being the most fascist, inactive and corrupt government in the history of Rajasthan.

“All development work in rural and urban areas has come to a stop, youth are not getting the promised employment dole, the appointments to government jobs that were promised by the Congress are all pending and farmers are still waiting for the complete loan waiver promised by the Congress,” said Poonia.

"There is a strong anti-incumbency wave against the Congress government," he added.

He said the government has totally failed in management of Covid-19 and the figures of corona positive cases and deaths in the state were hidden.

The government has failed on law and order and financial management and has not been able to rein in crimes against women which have risen sharply. Poonia said several cases of Love Jihad have come to light in the state and the state government should bring a law on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government to stop such cases.

Condemning the remarks made by Gehlot against union home minister Amit Shah and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Poonia said the remarks are totally baseless and unparliamentary.

Gehlot had on Saturday hit out at Shah, alleging that he was behind efforts to topple the Rajasthan government five months back when Pilot along with a few of his supporters had raise a banner of revolt against Gehlot. Gehlot said Congress MLAs had met Shah who had allegedly told them that he was going to bring down the Rajasthan government. He said Pradhan was also present in the meeting.

Poonia said Gehlot was unable to manage the rift within the Congress and was trying to pin the blame on the BJP. “We did not conspire to topple the government earlier nor will we try to bring it down in future. The government will fall if its own actions and internal rift,” he said.