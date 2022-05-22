Rajasthan: Govt implements urban employment guarantee scheme for poor in state

Jaipur: On the lines of MGNREGA, the Rajasthan government has implemented the Indira Gandhi Urben Employment Guarantee Scheme in the state. The scheme guarantees 100 days of employment to the urban poor of the state in a year.

The scheme was announced by CM Ashok Gehlot in his budget speech for this year. While announcing the scheme Gehlot had said that the MGNREGA proved to be a great support in rural areas during Covidm while the street vendors in urban had to face a hard time.

Gehlot has said, "I believe that an urban employment guarantee scheme is needed so that the lives of urban poor could get back on track."

On Sunday Gehlot approve the guidelines of the scheme and tweeted, "This is the biggest urban employment scheme of the country."

"The state government will spend Rs 800 crores on the scheme and beneficiaries of the state between the age of 18-60 would get 100 days of guaranteed employment in a year," said a press release of the government.

The scheme will run on the lines of MGNREGA and workers would get their payment within 15 days in their bank accounts. The provision of social audit has also been made in the scheme.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 08:15 PM IST