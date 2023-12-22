 Rajasthan Govt Forms Team For Covid-19 Management
The Health Department formed a team under the chairmanship of Medical Education Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate for COVID-19 management.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Representative Image | ANI

Jaipur: Looking at the rise in the cases of COVID-19-positive patients in various states and the tourist footfall in the last week of the year, the Rajasthan government has formed a team for COVID-19 management. This team will look after the arrangements in the hospitals across the state to ensure proper treatment of patients.

6 new patients tested covid positive

Six new patients including a girl who returned from Australia to Jodhpur have been reported COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in the state while a person suffering from sillicosis and COVID died in Jaipur on Tuesday night.

Health department issues advisory

Looking at the situation the health department has issued an advisory also to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour for the elderly and persons having symptoms of ILI.

A matter of concern for the government is the inflow of tourists in the state. A large number of tourists from Delhi, Gurugram, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other places are coming to visit Rajasthan and fear of infection cannot be ruled out, so masks can be made mandatory at crowded places.

