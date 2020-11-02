Rajasthan govt bans sale of firecrackers during the festive season

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government announced a ban on the sale of firecrackers during the festive season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It also declared that schools and colleges would remain closed till November 16.

The state government said the decision to ban the sale of firecrackers has been taken in view of protecting the health of the corona-infected patients as well as keeping in view the health of the common people, who might feel uneasy with the smoke emanating from firecrackers.

A ban on the temporary license for firecrackers sale has also been announced.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while reviewing the coronavirus situation on Sunday said that protecting the lives of people was of paramount importance for the government in these challenging times.

"Fireworks should also be stopped at weddings and other ceremonies," he said, adding that strict action should be taken on vehicles plying on the streets without a fitness certificate.

During the discussion on the 'Unlock-6' guidelines, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar said the educational institutions, including schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed till November 16.

In the latest guidelines issued for the state from November 1 to November 30, it has been decided that swimming pools, cinema halls, multiplexes, entertainment parks, etc. will remain closed till November 30 as per the earlier order.

The maximum limit of guests at a wedding ceremony will be 100 while in the last rites, the limit of 20 persons will remain in force.