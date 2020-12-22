Rajasthan govt bans gatherings, firecrackers on New Year

Jaipur: After a quiet Diwali, the New Year too will be a subdued affair in Rajasthan.

Amid the scare of a new, highly infectious strain of the coronavirus that has hit Britain, the Rajasthan government is tightening preventive measures and has banned large gatherings and sale and bursting of firecrackers ahead of the New Year.

On Tuesday, the total Covid-19 tally in the state crossed the 3 lakh mark with 807 cases being reported. The 3 lakh tally came almost 10 months after the first case was reported in Rajasthan.

The total number of positive cases stands at 3,00,716. The number of active cases in the state is 11,601 and total deaths are 2,634. The recovery rate is a robust 95.2 per cent.

Rajasthan has become the 10th state in the country to cross the 3 lakh mark. However, the state has seen a drop in new cases since the beginning of December. On Tuesday, of the 33 districts, Jaipur was the only one with more than 100 cases at 163. All the rest reported less than 100 cases.

The decision to ban firecrackers and gatherings was taken at a review meeting by chief minister Ashok Gehlot on the coronavirus situation in the state. Gehlot said the tough measures that were announced during Diwali would continue to remain in force for the New Year.

He appealed to people to celebrate the New Year at home with their families and loved ones. He said people should avoid large gatherings to ensure their own safety and that of their families.

He said the night curfew would also remain in force and additional police force would be deployed on roads to ensure that people complied with the Covid protocol. He directed officials to ensure that health protocols are strictly adhered to.