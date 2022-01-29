COVID-19: Rajasthan govt allows schools to resume offline classes from February 1

Kota: Coaching institutes and schools in Rajasthan will resume offline classes for 10th to 12th from February 1.

The Rajasthan government on January 10 this year had closed all offline classes up to class 12 in school and coaching institutes of the municipal areas of the State till January 30 in view of the growing Covid-19 cases

Earlier, only vaccinated students of class 10 to 12 were allowed to attend schools and coaching institutes for doubt clearing after due consent from their parents. The coaching institutes and schools were allowed to run only online classes till January 30

Although no closure was ordered for offline classes in colleges and universities of the State.

The decision of the state government is a huge sigh of relief for the coaching institutes of Kota where over 1.75 lakh students takes coaching for medical and engineering entrance examinations.

In its latest order issued on Friday night, Rajasthan government has issued some relaxations in the Covid-19 guidelines. While so far only offline classes for class 10 to 12 in schools and coaching institutes have been allowed to resume from 1 February, the offline classes in schools and coaching institutes for classes 6 to 9 will resume from 10 February.

The State government has taken the decision as the third wave of Covid-19 is gradually weakening in the State.

As per the latest circular of the state government, the Sunday curfew has been withdrawn and shops and markets have been allowed to open till 10 pm in the night instead of earlier permission upto 8 pm.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 02:52 PM IST