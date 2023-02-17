Rajasthan Governor seeks explanation from CM Gehlot over political appointments

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (L) and governor Kalraj Mishra (R) in 2019 | CMO Rajasthan

In a new development, the Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra has expressed his displeasure and sought an explanation for the political appointments made by CM Ashok Gehlot a few months ago.

Mishra has also called for an explanation of the implementation of the Pay and Account Office system in place of the current treasury system in the state.

Mishra has written two letters to CM Gehlot regarding these matters. As per the official communication from the Governor house, Mishra has expressed his displeasure over the formation of various commissions, corporations, boards etc and the appointment of office bearers in these institutions without obtaining any kind of approval from Raj Bhavan.

In his letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mishra instructed to take it seriously and clarify the situation.

Notably, Gehlot had made more than 40 appointments of leaders of his party in 2022 and as per the reports, there were complaints that the rules have not been followed while making the appointments. Most of these appointees have been accorded the status of cabinet and state ministers.

Governor Mishra has also sought detailed information regarding the implementation of the Pay and Account Office system in place of the current treasury system in the state.

In his letter to Gehlot, Mishra sent a copy of the letter received recently from the Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General regarding the implementation of the new system. Mishra has asked Gehlot to look into the matter in light of constitutional provisions and sent him detailed information about the matter and the intentions of the government.

As per reports, the Gehlot government is coming up with Rajasthan Accounting System Amendment Bill in the current session of the Rajasthan Assembly which will shut down the treasury offices across the state. The Comptroller and Auditor General have objected to the changes proposed in the accounting system and have written to the state government also.