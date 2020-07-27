Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra wants 21-day prior notice

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has turned down for the second time the government’s request to convene a special session of Rajasthan Assembly. The government had sent a revised cabinet note that answered all the six queries put forth by the Governor, but he returned it and put forth three pre-conditions for calling a session.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and informed him about the political situation in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave this information while addressing a legislators’ meet at Hotel Fairmont on Monday. He said, “I spoke to him (PM Modi) yesterday and informed him about the situation and also about the kind of behaviour the Governor is adopting towards us. I told him you know how the system works. He told me that he will get it looked into.”

The pre-conditions put forth by the Governor are: there should be a mandatory 21-day advance intimation before the session; guaranteed social distancing and safety of 1200 persons, which includes 200 MLAs and 1000 others who would be present in the Assembly; last, but not the least, in case there is a floor test, then complete transparency and videography of the same should be done.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs have sent a memorandum to the President of India and told him about the efforts being made to topple the government in Rajasthan. The letter points out that similar to what had happened in other states, efforts are being made to topple the democratically elected government of Rajasthan through horse trading and other corrupt means.

The memorandum urges the President to intervene in the issue, gather all information about Rajasthan and protect the democratic values.

While protests were held at all other Raj Bhawans across the country, in Rajasthan the MLAs took part in a prayer meet at Hotel Fairmont where they are staying. This was the form of protest decided for Rajasthan.