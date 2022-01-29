Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra tests COVID-19 positive

Jaipur: Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has been tested positive for Covid-19, however, he is asymptomatic. Mishra informed about his condition via Twitter.

Meanwhile, there was a slight drop in daily positive cases in Rajasthan after which the government decided to lift the Sunday curfew and ease out some restrictions.

The state government has eased out the curbs and allowed schools to resume classes from 10-12th. Commercial institutions and businesses will also remain open till 10 pm from Monday.

According to revised guidelines issued by the government, the schools from class 10 to 12 will reopen from February 1, and of class 6 to 9 from February 10. Students will be allowed to attend the offline classes with the written consent of their parents. Online classes will continue as it is.

All the shops, shopping malls, and other business and commercial activities will be permitted till 10 pm, which earlier was till 8 pm.

A maximum of 100 persons will be permitted in any gathering such as political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural or religious.

The Sunday curfew has been lifted but the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am will continue. As per the guidelines, all institution heads, department heads, owners of business establishments need to put up a list of people who have been vaccinated.

Notably, the daily cases of Covid in the state are coming down and the recovery rate has increased by 1.5 per cent. Rajasthan reported 8,125 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and 21 deaths. The active cases tally in the state were 80,488.

