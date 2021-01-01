Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is betraying the country: Congress' Mahesh Joshi lashes out over farm laws

Jaipur: With an eye on the large farmer constituency, the Rajasthan Congress has decided to take on the governor and the centre over the farm laws.

On Friday, chief whip in the assembly Mahesh Joshi attacked governor Kalraj Mishra saying that if those sitting on constitutional posts do not carry out their duty with integrity then they are betraying the country and the constitution.

The state government is also stepping up pressure on the governor over the three farm bills that were passed by the state assembly on November 2, 2020 and which make the centre’s farm laws ineffective in the state. Governor Kalraj Mishra has not sent the bills to the president for his assent.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has on several occasions stated that the governor has withheld the three farm bills and is not forwarding them to the president.

Talking to media, chief whip in the assembly Mahesh Joshi said first the governor had delayed calling the assembly session, now he has stopped the bills.

“The governor is an institution. If those sitting on constitutional posts do not do their duty then they are betraying the country, whether it be the governor or anyone else,” said Joshi.

A decision to stage protests against the governor for withholding the bills was taken in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday night. It was also decided that the Congress will intensify its campaign against the three farm laws introduced by the centre.

State Congress president Govind Dotasra said the Congress party will hold a dharna on January 3 in Jaipur in which the entire party leadership from chief minister Ashok Gehlot to ministers, legislators and MLAs will take part.

He said the party will build pressure on the governor to send the three bills to the president for his assent. Dotasra also reiterated the party’s support to farmers, saying the Congress will stand with farmers till the centre does not repeal the three farm laws.

He said if no breakthrough was achieved in the talks between the farmers and the government slated for January 5, then the Congress will hold a state-wide agitation in support of farmers.

He said all ministers, MLAs and former party functionaries will go from village to village and tell people about the ‘black laws’ which are anti-farmer.

“A government which does not listen to farmers will not find place to even hide its face,” said Dotasara.