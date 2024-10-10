 Rajasthan Government Sets New Rules To Track Private Foreign Trips Of Employees & Officers
Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Photo: Pexels

The government in Rajasthan now will keep a close watch on the personal foreign trips of government employees and officers. Employees and officers have been asked to give full details including the estimated spending on the trip with the source of funds. 

The new guidelines for approval of personal foreign trips of government officials and employees issued by the government has a proforma in which the concerned officials will have to provide all details about the destination, duration, and reason for the foreign trip along with estimated expenditure and source of the funds to be incurred be the employee on the trip.

Along with this, the Sarkari Babus will also have to furnish the details of foreign trips undertaken in the past four years with duration and reason by them. 

As per the official sources, such information has been sought for the first time, and it would likely to help the government to track other sources of income of the government Babus as until now, only the approval was required, and no other information was sought. 

The guidelines provides that the approval of the personal trip will be given by the competent authority of the department of the employee and in case of IAS and IPS officers, the trip will be approved by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister.

The approval would be given with certain conditions like no job or business could be undertaken during the visit and the government will not any expenses. 

