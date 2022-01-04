Rajasthan government plans to enact 'Right to Health' in state; draft of bill ready

The Rajasthan government said on Tuesday that it is planning to enact the Right to Health in the state. The draft of the bill is ready and the state government is waiting for the rules to be framed by the central government under the Clinical Establishment Act.

"We want to enact the Right to Health bill in the state and the draft of the bill is ready, but the central government has not framed the rules under its Clinical Establishment Act which is important for our bill," said Gehlot media on Monday.

He said that as soon as the central government frame the rules, we will finalize the Right to Health bill in Rajasthan.

It is to note that Rajasthan is in 16th position among 19 big states of the country in the recently released Health Index round IV 2019-20 of the NITI Aayog.

The ranking in the health index is given based on 24 indicators related to health outcomes, governance and information and on key inputs and processes.

Rajasthan has been depicted as the worst performer in health outcomes measured in the form of neonatal, under-five and maternal mortality rates and so on T.B. treatment success rate etc.

Chaaya Pachauli of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Rajasthan (JSA), an NGO working in the health sector, demands that the government should enact of Right to Health Care Act without any delay.

She said, "there is hardly any relation between Right to Health and Clinical Establishment Act as both are different subjects." Adding that JSA in its assessment has noted that the Government of Rajasthan has required infrastructure, human resources and medical devices to provide good quality medical and health care to all the citizens but it has failed to do so essentially because of poor planning and weak management.

