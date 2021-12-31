Rajasthan: Government offices to start onsite creche facilities for its employees

The kids of government employees and officers in Rajasthan now can enjoy the proximity of their parents on working days also. As the government has allowed running creche in government office premises. A policy for this has been issued by the state government recently.

The government offices in Rajasthan runs from 9.30 am to 6 pm, for five days a week. Looking at long working hours, there was a demand for creche facilities in government offices from employees. ‘ We were demanding this as the number of female employees is increasing in the government. It is not the question of only female employees but male employees whose wife is a working woman will also be able to avail the facility,’ said Tej Singh Rathor, the general secretary of the government employees union in Rajasthan.

Considering the demand the government has issued a uniform policy for running the creche.

The creche will be run by some NGO or private firm who will charge fees up to Rs 3000 per month from the employees and the space and logistics will be provided by the department. The caretakers will be appointed by the NGO or the firm that is running the creche. The kids of the age of 6 months to 6 years can be admitted to the crèche.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 04:33 PM IST