 Rajasthan: Government Lifts 53-Year-Old Ban On Employees Participating In RSS Activities
Rajasthan: Government Lifts 53-Year-Old Ban On Employees Participating In RSS Activities

After the Centre, now the BJP ruled Rajasthan government has also lifted the ban on government employees participating in the activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Government employees and officers will now be able to participate in all activities of this right-wing outfit.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
RSS | Representative Image

Jaipur: After the Centre, now the BJP ruled Rajasthan government has also lifted the ban on government employees participating in the activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Government employees and officers will now be able to participate in all activities of this right-wing outfit.

The government has removed the name of RSS from the list of organizations which were banned for the government employees to join. This list contains names of 17 organizations including RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami and there was provision for disciplinary action if government employees were associated with these organizations or participated in their activities.

Now following the central government, the state has allowed the government employees to join Shakhas (morning meeting) and all activities of RSS, and it's affiliated organizations.

The ban was first imposed in 1972 when there was a Congress government in the state. The order was again issued in 1981, just after the fall of Janta Party government in the state.

article-image

Interestingly, the ban on joining RSS has been in place for 53 years in the state. The BJP remained in power for four times during this period in the leadership of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Vasundhara Raje but the ban on government employees participating in RSS activities was not lifted.

