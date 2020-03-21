Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Government announces complete lock down in the state till March 31

Rajasthan government has announced a complete lock down in the state from Sunday till March 31. Only essential services will be exempt from this shut down. All malls, shops, private offices, factories and public transport will remain shut during this period. This decision was taken by chief minister Ashok Gehlot to protect against the spread of Corona Virus in the state. Gehlot said that the decision was essential for people to stay in their houses to keep them safe from this deadly disease.
Gehlot was addressing a high level review meeting of the Corona situation in the state at his official residence. Gehlot said that the government is standing with the people in this difficult time. He also called upon the people to follow all instruction and advisory of the government to keep the situation under control.
A core group has been formed to take decisions during this time and to ensure that they are implemented. The core group comprising senior officers will take decisions regarding providing relief to the weaker sections of the society.
The chief minister has also issued instructions that subsidised wheat for the month of May be given free of cost to the people under the NFSA. All daily wage workers, labourers and needy families who do not fall under the eligible category under the NFSA shall be given free food packets. This would be done with the help of district administration and municipal corporations.
