Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Government announces complete lock down in the state till March 31

A core group has been formed to take decisions during this time and to ensure that they are implemented. The core group comprising senior officers will take decisions regarding providing relief to the weaker sections of the society.

The chief minister has also issued instructions that subsidised wheat for the month of May be given free of cost to the people under the NFSA. All daily wage workers, labourers and needy families who do not fall under the eligible category under the NFSA shall be given free food packets. This would be done with the help of district administration and municipal corporations.