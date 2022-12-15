Rajasthan girl follows Meera's footsteps, marries Thakurji

Jaipur: Rajasthan, the land of Meera Bai got a Meera Bai of the modern age. Pooja Singh, a post-graduate in Political Science has tied the nuptial knot with her Thakurji.

Although, as per reports, her reasons are different from the original Meera Bai. Pooja is not interested in a ruined life after marriage because of marital disputes. “I have seen disputes between husband and wife on very trivial matters. Their lives get spoiled in disputes and the worst sufferers are women. So I decided to get married to Thakurji,” said Pooja.

A resident of Narsinghpura village of Jaipur, Pooja Singh is 30 and married to Thakurji on December 8. Her father who retired from BSF got annoyed over her act and did not attend the wedding function. However, her mother Ratan Kanwar supported her and performed the Kanyadan ritual.

Pooja performed all the rituals related to marriage with Thakurji's statue in the presence of around 300 family members and well-wishers in a formal marriage ceremony.

She said it was not easy to convince the family for this kind of wedding but she was determined and ultimately got the support of her mother.

Pooja had heard of Tulsi marriage and discussed it with a Pandit who told her that it is possible according to Hindu customs.

Now, after marriage, she has set up a small temple of Thakurji where she prepares Bhog and worships the lord every day.