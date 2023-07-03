 Rajasthan: Gehlot Funds Foster Scheme Started By Predecessor Vasundhara Raje
Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and current CM Ashok Gehlot |

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot not only praised the Palanhar scheme started during the previous Vasundhara Raje government but organized a beneficiaries’ conclave to transfer ₹146.74 crore to the bank accounts of 5.91 lakh needy children on Monday. 

The event took place a day after Vasundhara Raje's public meeting in Kota where she accused Gehlot of shutting down the schemes of her tenure. Countering Raje's allegations Gehlot said, “Vasundhara Raje implemented the foster scheme for orphan children, but she did not increase any money under the scheme. I catch good ideas as our thinking is positive. This scheme was implemented by the Vasundhara Raje government and we are strengthening it. "Gehlot said that it is BJP that stops the schemes of our government whether it is the Refinery project in Barmer or the Metro in Jaipur. 

Palanhar Yojana

Under the Palanhar Yojana, children of widows along with orphan children, children of parents suffering from silicosis, and HIV patients are given monetary help. 

Gehlot also hinted at his political intentions in the event and said that his feeling is to serve the people of the state till his last breath, “Whether I hold any position or not, live anywhere, I assure the people of the state that I will always be ready to serve you,” said Gehlot. 

Gehlot demands Social Security Act

Gehlot once again demanded a social security act for the country and said that poor and helpless people should get money every month like many other countries. 'You are talking about becoming Vishwa Guru but first fix your home. People are dying of hunger.  The central government should bring the Right to Social Security Act,' said Gehlot.

