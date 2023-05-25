Rajasthan: Gangster Vikram Gurjar flees as police stop his vehicle, girlfriend left behind gets arrested

Gangster Vikram Gurjar | Twitter

Jaipur: Gangster Vikram Gurjar alias Laden's was with his girlfriend earlier this week when the police stopped their car in Jaipur's Sanganer area for a checking. However, in no time, Gurjar escaped the site leaving behind the woman. It was noted that the gangster had come to Jaipur in his bail duration to meet her. Having learnt so, the police arrested the female and started an investigation to understand or rule out her involvement in Gurjar's crimes.

Pistol recovered from spot

Reportedly, a patrolling vehicle of Sanganer police station on Monday also recovered the gangster's pistol which he had dropped while running away.

The duo went to secluded location

A police official was quoted in a report by news agency IANS as saying, "He (Gurjar) along with the girl went to a secluded location behind the airport where he parked his car along the road." "A Police Control Room (PCR) van's driver passing through the road spotted the suspicious car," the official added while informing about the case.

Who is Vikram Gurjar alias Laden?

Vikram Gurjar is an active gangster who recently drew attention after he was admitted at Behror Hospital of Alwar, Rajasthan. Following his medical admission at the healthcare, miscreants opened a fire there staging a gang war that injured two female patients and shocked many others.

In reports, Gurjar is described as a gangster who has charges of various crimes against his name, including seven murders, dacoity, kidnapping, rape. The crime cases of Gurjar fall under both Haryana and Rajasthan police station.