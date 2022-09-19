Rajasthan: Gangster shot dead in court premises | Photo: Representative Image

A gang war-like incident took place in Rajasthan's Nagaur district court premises on Monday in broad daylight. The shooters shot gangster Sandeep Vishnoi outside the court premises in the presence of the police. He died on the spot.

The Nagaur police had taken gangster Sandeep to present in the court in the afternoon. During this, the shooter who came in the car gunned down gangster Sandeep with bullets.

A large number of people were present at the district court. Two vehicles arrived and stopped there. Some of the miscreants surrounded Sandeep while coming out of the court. Before Sandeep could understand anything, he was shot with bullets. The police have tightened the security in the entire Nagaur district and police teams have been sent to trace the miscreants.