Rajasthan gangster Papla Gurjar lodged in Behror jail

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s most wanted gangster Papla Gurjar, who was arrested from Maharasthra after an 18-month-long search by police, was sent to Behror jail in Alwar district on Friday.

He was presented in a local court in Behror and was sent to judicial custody. He will be presented in court again on Saturday for identification. He will be presented before the policemen who caught him in September 2019. After his identification, the investigation will start. The court will announce the length of his judicial custody tomorrow.

Gurjar was nabbed from Maharashtra on Thursday. He carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. He was brought from Pune to Jaipur and from there to Neemrana police station where he was lodged on Thursday night. Heavy police force was deployed outside the police station. No one was allowed to enter the police station. In the morning, he was taken for a medical check-up and presented in court thereafter.

Gurjar had been living in Kolhapur with his girlfriend Jia. She has been remanded to seven day police custody and will be held in the Neemrana police station.

In a big embarrassment for the Rajasthan government, Papla alias Vikram Gurjar had escaped from a police station in Behror in Alwar district in September 2019. He had been arrested by a police patrol team at around 3.30 am on September 6 but around 8.30 am his accomplices raced into the police station firing AK-47 rifles at the police personnel. They freed Gurjar from the lock-up and escaped.

Rajasthan DGP ML Lather said police received information about Gurjar’s whereabouts and a special team of police officers was sent to Kolhapur. The team camped there for a week and collected information from different sources such as gym owners, dhaba owners and Rajasthani residents. Police went through CCTV footage installed in the area to monitor Papla’s movements, said Lather.

Police found that Gurjar had adopted the alias Udal Singh and had even got an Aadhar card issued under this name. The police team raided his house on Wednesday midnight and arrested him.