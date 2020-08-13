Rajasthan: 'Friends' Gehlot and Pilot to come face-to-face at Congress Legislature Party meeting today

Putting an end to his month-long rebellion after a meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot will come face-to-face with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today (Thursday) at Congress Legislature Party meeting. The meeting is scheduled a day before the special session of the Rajasthan assembly begins on Friday, August 14.

Pilot, who had rebelled against Gehlot last month, returned to Jaipur on Tuesday. However, he was met with a cold reception from the Chief Minister and the other Congress MLAs. Gehlot said that it is "natural" for MLAs to be upset. "The manner in which this episode occurred and the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. I have explained to them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people, and save the democracy," he added.

Meanwhile, after calling Pilot 'nikamma and nakara (good for nothing)', Gehlot on Wednesday softened his stance and called him a "friend" who had gone away have now come back. "We will work together. Our friends who had gone away have now come back. I hope that we will do away with all our differences and fulfil our resolve to serve the state... We will not allow BJP to kill democracy," Gehlot said.

Earlier, Pilot met with Rahul Gandhi and signalled an "amicable resolution". Reportedly, a high-level panel of the All-India Congress Committee has been formed to solve the problems of Pilot and the MLAs that backed him. "He hoped that the panel will start its work soon and after hearing all issues, it will take action," Pilot said.

Pilot added that he was pained by the kind of words that were used after his rebellion, but that should now be forgotten. "A level of discourse should be maintained in politics, there should be no feeling of personal animosity, work should be done based on issues and policy," he said. Pilot also said that he hasn't asked for any position from the party.