Rajasthan: French man sustains stab injuries in Pushkar hotel

Pushkar: A French national staying in a hotel here has sustained stab injuries which he claimed were inflicted by a stranger but the police is not buying his theory.

The injured man has been admitted to Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital for treatment and police feel he may have stabbed himself under the influence of liquor.

In his statement to police, the victim has said that a man knocked on his door between 3 AM and 4 AM and attacked him twice with a knife in his stomach after he refused to give him money. However, the police has denied any such incident and stated the man attacked himself while in an inebriated state.

"We have checked the CCTV footage of a few hours and found no man knocked on his (French national) door. We also checked his room during the investigation and found cigarette packs and alcohol bottles. We have also seized a small knife from the room. It seems that he has attacked himself in a drunken state," said Kunwar Rashtradeep, S P, Ajmer. Further investigation into the matter is underway.