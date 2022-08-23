Rajasthan: Flood-like situation in seven districts; NDRF, Army deployed in affected areas

Photo: ANI

Two days of heavy rains have created a flood-like situation in several districts of Rajasthan. The situation is even worst in the seven districts of the Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions. Meanwhile, the Army has been sent to rescue thousands of people from water-logged areas of Dholpur and Jhalawar.

In the last 24 hours, several districts of Udaipur, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions received 3 to 11 inches of rainfall. The rivers and streams are overflowing due to heavy rains.

17 teams of NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Relief Force) have been sent to more than five districts. Given the deteriorating situation in the Kota division, the army helicopter has also been kept on standby.

The situation has deteriorated rapidly due to the overflowing of rivers and the release of water from dams that too are overflowing. As per reports, more than 40,000 people are facing a flood-like situation in Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi, Kota, Sawai-Madhopur and Karauli divisions.

After seeking help from the administration, the Army deployed one column each in Jhalawar and Dholpur whereas, NDRF and SDRF tea,s have been sent to Kota, Baran, Bundi, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur for rescue and relief operations.