Rajasthan: Fire erupts in Sariska forest again

Jaipur: Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan has once again caught fire on Sunday. The fire spread to around a three-square km area.

In a statement, the state forest department on Monday said the fire was reported from the reserve’s Jahajwala around 12.30 pm on Sunday. It added that three fire tenders were called to douse the fire and that no loss of life was reported. Forest personnel and villagers were also helping in controlling the fire.

Two tigers ST- 08 and ST-15 generally move in the area though the statement said their movement was not reported there on Sunday and Monday.

Notably, the fire that earlier broke out had spread across a 20 square km area of Baleta forest brought under control with the help of two choppers of the Indian Air Force.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:58 PM IST