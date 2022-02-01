e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

Rajasthan: Alwar minor girl gang-rape, alleges father; accuses administration of bribe to keep shut

Manish Godha
Representative Image | AFP

The alleged Alwar physically challenged minor rape case of Rajasthan has taken a new turn now, as the father of the victim claimed that his daughter was gang-raped.

He also accused the district administration of offering him bribes in form of money and land to remain silent.


The girl’s father told media on Monday that his daughter told him in sigh language that two persons did the wrong thing with her. ‘Police is not allowing me to meet her. The administration is pressurizing me and offering me bribes to keep mum,’ said father.


While on the other hand the district collector NL Pahadiya denied the charges and said that the charges are far from the truth. We felicitated the family under the government schemes and never offered any bribe.


Notably, the hearing and the speech-impaired minor girl was found in an injured state on a flyover in Alwar city on January 11. The police initially suspected it to be a rape case but the medical reports of the girl did not authenticate the rape.


The state government had recommended the probe to CBI after the demand of opposition parties but the CBI has not sent its consent till now.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
