Rajasthan: Fatehpur, Churu record below freezing point temperatures as cold winds sweep state

Rajasthan is shivering with severe cold wave conditions as five stations of the state recorded sub-zero temperatures during the last 24 hours. The coldest was Fatehpur for the third consecutive day with temperatures below the freezing point.

It was minus 3.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday and that dips to minus 4.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday. while the neighbouring Churu was at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest ever in the last 12 years. The Met offices have predicted the same weather conditions to continue for the next 48 hours.

The Rajasthan is in the grip of cold winds from northern parts of the country and the minimum temperatures below 8.5 degrees Celsius were recorded across the state on Sunday. Five stations namely Sikar (-2.5) Churu (-2.6), Chittorgarh (-0.2) Fatehpur (-4.7) and Karoli (-0.6) recorded temperatures below the freezing point. While the other stations were also in the 0-8.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather conditions are affecting daily life in rural areas and agriculture activities like irrigation. Ground frost is affecting the crops. One can see the layer of snow in open areas in the morning.

The officer at the Meteorological department RS Sharma said that the weather conditions will remain the same during the next 48 hours. The wind pattern will change from December 22nd and there will be some relief from the severe cold wave.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 03:13 PM IST