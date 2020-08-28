Rajasthan: Farmers’ siege on the outskirts of Jodhpur city continued unabated on the 26th day

The farmers’ siege on the outskirts of Jodhpur city continued unabated on the 26th day on Friday. Farmers are protesting and demanding that the Rajasthan Government fulfil their charter of 21 demands. The protest is being organised under the aegis of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the RSS-affiliate farmers body are from villages of Jodhpur district.

Thousands of farmers are camping in the Mandakla village some 20 kilometers from Jodhpur. They had been trying to reach into Jodhpur city, but administration had put up barricades to stop them. Initial talks held earlier this week failed and the farmers have stayed put since. Farmers had travelled across fields and foot trails to reach Jodhpur. The agitation started while chief minister Gehlot was busy trying to prevent his government from being toppled.