Rajasthan: Family Members Chase Couple To SP Office After Discovering Their Love Marriage In Jalore; Dramatic Visuals Surface

In Rajasthan's Jalore, a newly married couple ran to the SP office to save their lives. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. Watching the viral video, it looks like a scene from a movie.

According to reports, after a love marriage, the couple had gone to the police to seek protection, but their family members found out. The families cornered the boy and girl at the collectorate.

Following this, the couple ran towards the SP office. The family members also chased them in an attempt to stop them. This chase was captured on camera.

According to reports, the boy and girl belonged to the same community and had been in a relationship for a long time. They wanted to get married, but their family members were against it.

The families of both had arranged their engagements with others against their wishes. Distressed by this, the boy and girl ran away from home and got married. After their love marriage, they went to the collectorate office. The girl's family got wind of this and immediately reached the collectorate premises. They surrounded the boy and girl and tried to forcibly take the girl away with them. Seeing this, the nearby policemen tried to stop the family members. Amidst the attempt to stop the family, the boy and girl got an opportunity and ran towards the SP office. The family members quickly realised this and chased after them, trying to stop them. However, while running, the boy and girl reached the SP office and expressed their desire to stay together. During this time, the couple stated that they feared for their lives from their families and requested protection.

Girl went home with parents

After all the drama that unfolded at the SP office, the girl went home with her parents.

In a social media post, Jalore police confirmed this, stating, "A missing person's report for the adult girl was registered and she was being searched for, based on a report submitted by the family members to the Kotwali Police Station in Jalore. The boy and girl appeared at the Superintendent of Police's office today. The girl voluntarily went home with her parents."