Rajasthan Elections 2023: Vaibhav Gehlot Denies His Family's Involvement With FEMA During ED Questioning

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son and Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president Vaibhav Gehlot has said that he and his family had nothing to do with FEMA.

After appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Monday and an interrogation of more than seven hours, Vaibhav said 'I told them that my company and I have nothing to do with FEMA...I have given answers regarding these allegations 10-12 years ago as well now. I have been called on November 16."

He said that ED sent a summon in connection with a FEMA case. I told them that we have nothing to do with FEMA. My family and I have not done any foreign transactions.

ED summoned Vaibhav Gehlot on October 25

On October 25, ED summoned Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in the case of violation of FEMA. Vaibhav had sought time till October 30 to appear before the central probe agency. After taking the advice of lawyers, Vaibhav appeared before the ED with documents related to his companies on Monday. The interrogation of the young leader lasted for around seven hours.

No involvement with FEMA

Vaibhav said that he and his family have not done any foreign transactions, FEMA issue has not arisen. He was summoned by the ED in the FEMA case. Inquiries have been made only in matters related to FEMA. 'This summons in FEMA itself is wrong. I was given only one and a half day to appear for questioning,' said Vaibhav.

In June this year, Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena accused Vaibhav of investing about ₹100 crore in Hotel Fairmont on behalf of Mauritius Shell Company. In the complaint sent to the ED, it was alleged that the money of Gehlot and his family members was first sent to Mauritius through Hawala. There was a demand to investigate the violations of FEMA in the case.