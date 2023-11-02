Rajasthan Elections 2023: ED Summons Rajasthan Congress Chief's Sons In Question Paper Leak Case

Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara | ANI

Jaipur: After calling Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to the son of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with a question paper leak case,

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the premises of Rajasthan PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Mahua Candidate Omprakash Hudla in Connection with a paper leak case last week.

Dotasara's sons summoned by ED

The ED has summoned Dotasara's sons Abhilash and Avinash to appear at the ED headquarters in Delhi on November 7 and 8.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier apprehended former RPSC member Babulal Katara and another individual identified as Anil Kumar Meena in connection with this case. In June, the ED initiated initial raids at various locations in Rajasthan as part of its ongoing investigation into the question paper leak case.

BJP names 58 more candidates

The BJP in Rajasthan has released its third list of 58 candidates for the assembly election of Rajasthan. Including the fresh list, the party has fielded 182 candidates out of 200 seats of Rajasthan legislative assembly. Eight sitting MLAs along with 29 former candidates and MLAs have been repeated on their respective seats. More than 20 supporters of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje have been named in the list indicating that the party is giving importance to her.

