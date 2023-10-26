 Rajasthan Elections 2023: EC Sends Show-Cause Notice To Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra After BJP Alleges Her Of 'Invoking' PM Modi's Religious Devotion
Rajasthan Elections 2023: EC Sends Show-Cause Notice To Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra After BJP Alleges Her Of 'Invoking' PM Modi's Religious Devotion

The EC issued the notice over Priyanka's "envelop" remarks related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's temple visit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi |

The Election Commission (EC) sent a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday and sought response from her by October 30 for violating Model Code of Conduct guidelines during the election campaign in Rajasthan. The EC issued the notice over Priyanka's "envelop" remarks related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's temple visit.

The EC sent the show-cause notice a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint against Priyanka alleging her of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to make false claims during her Rajasthan campaign.

The 'envelope' remark

Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP noted in its submission, told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelop of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21. She adds that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP's complaint read.

She then went on to launch a political attack on the BJP saying that "envelops" are shown to public by the party but nothing is found in them after the elections. The BJP included a video of her remarks in its complaint.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also
Assam: EC Issues Notice to CM Sarma For 'Akbar' Remarks During Chhattisgarh Poll Campaign
