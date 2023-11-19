Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi To Review Petrol & Diesel Prices As Poll Promise, Hits Out At Congress

PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan | File pic

Jaipur: During the campaign for BJP candidates of Bharatpur and Nagour in Rajasthan on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi promised to review the rates of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan.

'As soon as the BJP government is formed, the rates of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan will be reviewed and a decision will be taken soon in the public interest,' said the PM adding that the Congress government in Rajasthan is robbing people by charging ₹12 more than the UP, Haryana and Gujarat where the rate of petrol is just ₹97 per litre.

The petrol price in Rajasthan is ₹109 per litre in Rajasthan, the highest among all the neighbouring states except MP.

PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress

Taking a jibe at CM Ashok Gehlot, Modi said that some people here call themselves magicians. Now the people of Rajasthan are saying that on 3rd December, Congress will go to Choo Mantar from the state. On the issue of crime against women, Modi attacked UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal who made the statement that Rajasthan is a men's state, Modi said that the minister who insults women has been rewarded by giving him a ticket.

Modi said 'the Congress high command has also been involved in the sin of insulting women. Perhaps that minister also has some such information or has a red diary that even Delhi is afraid of the minister. Efforts will be made to bring out this secret also in the BJP government.'

Accusing the Congress government of appeasement politics, Modi said that people could not celebrate Holi, Ram Navami, or any other festival peacefully. Riots, stone pelting, curfew, all this continued. 'Wherever Congress comes, terrorists, criminals, and rioters go unchecked. Appeasement is everything for Congress,' said Modi who alleged that Congress is anti-Dalit also.

Modi levels corruption allegations against Congress

On the issue of corruption, Modi said that the Congress is deeply immersed in corruption in Rajasthan.' The investigating agencies have found Gold in the lockers in Rajasthan. This is not gold made from potatoes. This is gold looted from you and earned by deceiving the youth.'

For the first time in the election campaign of Rajasthan PM Modi talked about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), a major election issue in Rajasthan and said that It was the BJP itself that had made the blueprint of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). Only the BJP will complete this project on time.

