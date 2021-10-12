Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra sparks controversy, says 'school with more women staffers sees more squabbles'

While a minor controversy had errupted over Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar's statement on woman, now Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday stirred up a controversy when he said women teachers squabbled a lot among themselves. He said, “As the chief of my department, I must say whichever school has more women staffers, squabbles are bound to happen for various reasons.”

According to a report, Dotsara was speaking at an International Girl Child Day celebration in Jaipur.

“If you correct these small things [mistakes], you will always find yourselves ahead of men,” added Govind Singh Dotasra.

He also said the Rajasthan government always ensured security and comfort of women and gave them preferred postings in jobs. “We have given preference to women in jobs, selection and promotions. Many say we have posted maximum women in and around the cities,” Dotasra added.

Speaking about covid, he said the pandemic hit the education of children and the poor the hardest. "Many found it difficult to have two square meals a day," he added.

Yesterday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar issued a clarification and said that he did not have any intention to single out women. He asserted that his statement about the younger generation shying away from marriage and reproduction is also based on a survey.

The minister said that through his address at the World Mental Health Day programme organised by NIMHANS here on Sunday, he intended to send across the message on how our Indian family value system can address the mental health issues that we are facing today.

"It is unfortunate that a small part of my address out of the nineteen and a half minutes long speech during the World Mental Health Day program at NIMHANS on Sunday is taken out of context and thereby losing out on the larger point I was trying to make at the prestigious National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences," he said.

Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress acting president Netaa D'Souza today slammed K Sudhakar's remarks that a lot of modern Indian women want to stay single and not give birth, saying that he should "get his mindset right." Speaking to ANI, Netaa D'Souza claimed that the minister is showing the mindset of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government. She also said that whatever way a woman would like to live her life, she should be allowed to do. "It's her right. That's her way of life," she said.

