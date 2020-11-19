Rajasthan: Doctors in Jaipur perform complicated heart surgery via single incision

Jaipur: Doctors at the SMS Medical College in Jaipur, have operated upon a 19-year-old woman suffering from atrio-ventricular septal defect by making a single incision instead of cutting the sternum (chest bone) as is done in normal procedures.

The cardiac surgery team led by Dr Anil Sharma, head of department of Cardiac Surgery Department, comprised Dr Sunil Dixit, Dr Mohit Sharma, Dr K K Mawar, Dr Dhruv Sharma and anaesthetists Dr Reema and Dr Indu. The surgery was performed on Monday.

Dr Sharma said the uniqueness of this technique was the single incision, non-bone cutting and central cannulation via right antero-lateral thoracotomy. “A small incision was made below the breast crease that is non-bone cutting and cannulation for cardio-pulmonary by-pass machine is also done by the same incision,” he said.

“A-V canal defect (Atrio-ventricular septal defect) is a rare congenital anomaly of heart usually found in one in 3,000-4,000 live births,” said Dr Sharma.

“Adult A-V canal is again a very rare anomaly. The patient was suffering from shortness of breath, dyspnea on exertion, palpitations and on and off chest pain,” he said.

“Minimally invasive cardiac surgery is growing all over the world but our technique is unique as our technique needed only a single incision. No other incisions are made over the patient’s body such as in the groin, thigh or chest,” he said.

Dr Sharma added that this technique was a boon for unmarried women in India where a surgical scar could become a taboo for marriage. He said that the cardiac department has already done 600-700 valvular heart disease cases of open heart surgery through this technique and around 50 congenital cases.

Repair of A-V canal defect via normal bone cutting incision is a complicated surgery and this complicated surgery via a single small incision is an achievement of the cardiac surgery team of SMS Medical College, he said.

Dr Mohit Sharma said the condition of the patient is stable and that she is expected to be discharged soon.