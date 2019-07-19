Rajasthan: DM bars people from going near border in Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: Ahead of the Independence day, people living in border villages here have been barred from going to the lands near the India-Pakistan international border in the dark hours, go atop water towers or make calls to the neighbouring country from the area.

District Magistrate Shiv Prakash Nakate issued an order on Thursday barring the people in the region from going closer than 2 km of the international border during the dark hours between 7 pm and 6 am until September 4.

The people will not be allowed to roam the border area in the subdivision of Srikaranpur, Raisingh Nagar and Anupgarh touching the 200-km long India-Pakistan international border, read the order. Even if a farmer wants to go to his farmland, they would have to take permission from BSF officials.