 Rajasthan: Disturbing Video Shows Congress MLA Rajendra Bidhuri Kicking Farmer's Turban
Rajasthan: Disturbing Video Shows Congress MLA Rajendra Bidhuri Kicking Farmer's Turban

The man, whose turban was kicked by Rajendra Bidhuri, had approached the MLA for assistance over his son's unemployment, only to face insult.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

A disturbing CCTV footage of Rajasthan Congress MLA Rajendra Bidhuri kicking a farmer's turban has gone viral on social media. While the video is reported to be from October 2021, the unfortunate incident gained spotlight on Tuesday given the ongoing political situation in the state over impending assembly elections.

The man, whose turban was kicked by Bidhuri, had approached the MLA for assistance over his son's unemployment, only to face insult. According to the timestamp on the footage, the incident occurred on October 10, 2021, at 1:35 pm. The incident

Man sought assistance regarding his unemployed son

In the video, the man removes his turban as soon as the MLA arrives and keeps it near his feet. According to reports, the man had approached Bidhuri, who represents Begun constituency in Chittorgarh, seeking assistance regarding his unemployed son. However, Bidhuri who was seemingly enraged kicked the man's turban.

Following this, Bidhuri is seen leaving with his supporters. The man then picks up his turban and ties again it around his head.

Watch the video below

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are slated for November 25 this year. The Ashok Gehlot government has under fire for assault on women and rising unemployment in the state.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Congress Candidates List Expected Soon As CEC Meets In Delhi
article-image

