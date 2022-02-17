Rajasthan: Distressed by insult in Khap Panchayat, elderly person consumed poison in Sojat

An elderly person consumed poison in Sojat in Rajasthan. He was insulted by the Khap Panchyat. The Khap kept the elderly person standing between the shoes all day and was asked to give Rs 25 lakh as a fine to revoke the boycott from the community. The old man is now in hospital in critical condition. The state Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the matter.



The incident took place in Beelawal town on Sojat in Rajasthan on Wednesday where a Khap Panchyat was organised on the demand of the victim who wants to revoke his boycott from the community.



‘ The Khap had insulted my father and asked him to give Rs 25 lakh to revoke his boycott. He was kept standing between shoes for all-day,’ alleged Rajshri the daughter of old man Moolaram.



She alleged that panchayat got her divorced without her consent about 5 years ago. Rs 12.50 lakh was taken by panchayat from her husband for her children but the money was not given to her father Moolaram who lodged the case against the members of the panchayat at the Pipad police station. After this, the panchayat expelled his father from the community.



She said that my father had gone to panchayat to demand this money and to revoke his boycott, but panchayat instead of giving him relief insulted him. Distressed by this he consumed poison.



In the meantime, the Human Rights Commission of Rajasthan has taken cognizance of the issue and issued notices to the district collector and SP to submit a report.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:40 PM IST