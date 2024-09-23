Rajasthan: Desert City Of Jaisalmer Sets World Record With Massive Plantation Drive

With an abnormal rainfall this monsoon the western city of Rajasthan, Jaisalmer known for its desert and dunes has witnessed a world record of plantation on Sunday when 128 Infantry Battalion and Ecological Task Force of Territorial Army planted over five lakh saplings in just one hour on Sunday.

The plantation drive was conducted with the help of Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, District Administration of Jaisalmer, Police and Border Wing Home Guards. Sankalp Taru NGO, and students from various educational institutions. The plantation drive was held simultaneously at seven different locations across Jaisalmer and keeping in mind the geographical conditions of Jaisalmer, mainly Neem, Khejri, Rohida, Kumat, Tamarind, Karanj and Ber plants were planted.

Jaisalmer has received 142 per cent more rainfall than the average of every year which falls in the abnormal category of rainfall, so a good moisture there in the soil which may help the saplings to grow.

Congratulating the participants for their achievement, Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. Bhupender Yadav posted on X" The 128 Bn Eco-Task Force and Territorial Army (one of the 6 units of MoEF&CC), in association with the Territorial Army, registered a World Record of planting over 5 lakh saplings in one hour. The effort has emerged has a unique example of Janbhagidari under the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" campaign with local communities, district authorities, NGOs, BSF, Home Guards and schools participating in the feat certified by the World Book of Records. I congratulate all those who made it possible."

The drive, which was a part of Territorial Army's outreach program “Bhagidari & Zimmedari,” aimed to enhance ecological restoration and promote environmental awareness among the local communities.

Under the banner of “Protect Trees” and the motto “Those who protect the trees are protected,” the Territorial Army unit achieved several world records, provisionally recognized by the World Book of Records, London. These include the most saplings planted by a team in one hour, the most saplings planted by a team of women in one hour, and the largest number of people planting saplings simultaneously at a single venue.