Rajasthan: Delhi police crime branch summons CM Ashok Gehlot’s special duty officer in phone tapping case

Jaipur: The Delhi police crime branch has summoned Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in a case related to phone tapping. OSD Lokesh Sharma has been asked to be present at crime branch Delhi on July 24 for questioning under section 160 CRPC. The case was filed by the union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Lokesh Sharma was accused of making an audio viral of alleged talks of horse-trading of Congress MLAs between some Gajendra Singh and Sanjay Jain during the political crisis of Rajasthan’s Congress government last year. It was alleged that the Gajendra Singh in the audio is, the union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Lokesh Sharma had challenged the jurisdiction of the case and filed a petition to quash the FIR in Delhi High Court and had obtained a stay against any coercive action against him. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 6th. Sharma is consulting his lawyers on the notice.