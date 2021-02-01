Rajasthan: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed after argument in Chittorgarh district

A 45-year-old dalit woman was stripped and thrashed severely by a woman and her son after an argument in Aalod village of Chittorgarh district.

Police said the victim and the accused are neighbours and had an argument some days back which resulted in the humiliation of the victim.

Badi Sadri Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Kumar said the incident took place on January 28 when the victim, Soar Bai, was washing clothes at a hand pump in the village. The accused, Chandi Bai and her son Kishan Teli arrived on the spot on a motorcycle.

The duo stripped Sosar Bai of her lehenga and then Chandi Bai held Sosar Bai’s hands and asked her son to beat the woman. Kishan thrashed Sosar Bai with the motorcycle chain on her hands, torso and thighs.