Rajasthan: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed after argument in Chittorgarh district

A 45-year-old dalit woman was stripped and thrashed severely by a woman and her son after an argument in Aalod village of Chittorgarh district.
Police said the victim and the accused are neighbours and had an argument some days back which resulted in the humiliation of the victim.
Badi Sadri Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Kumar said the incident took place on January 28 when the victim, Soar Bai, was washing clothes at a hand pump in the village. The accused, Chandi Bai and her son Kishan Teli arrived on the spot on a motorcycle.
The duo stripped Sosar Bai of her lehenga and then Chandi Bai held Sosar Bai’s hands and asked her son to beat the woman. Kishan thrashed Sosar Bai with the motorcycle chain on her hands, torso and thighs.
The woman sustained multiple injuries including a fracture in her right hand. None of the villagers came to Sosar Bai’s help but some ran and informed her husband, Dalichand Meghwal, who was working in his field. He took her to a local hospital from where she was referred to the Chittorgarh district hospital. Meghwal later filed a police complaint against the mother-son duo.
Kumar said as per preliminary investigation, the quarrel broke out after Chandi Bai cast aspersions on Sosar Bai’s character and held her responsible for break-up of her son’s engagement. Sosar Bai had in turn made some remarks against Chandi Bai which angered her and she decided to teach Sosar Bai a lesson.
He said a case has been filed under the Scheduled Caste and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) has been filed and relevant sections of the IPC and the victim’s statement will be recorded on Monday.