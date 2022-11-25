e-Paper Get App
Rajasthan: Dalit man thrashed, humiliated with shoe garland in Sirohi district

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Jaipur: A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up and forced to wear a garland made of shoes by three men on Friday in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said.

The accused thrashed Bharat Kumar Julawa and also recorded a video of the act, Kotwali Station Officer Rajendra Singh Rajpurohit said. They later uploaded the video online.

An FIR has been filed against all three under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act, police said. A hunt is on to nab the accused, they added.

