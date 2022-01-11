Rajasthan: Cyber fraud complaints of more than Rs 55 crore registered in just 8 months

Jaipur: Cyber fraud is turning out to be a new challenge for Rajasthan police. The police have registered complaints of cheating of more than Rs 55.56 crores in just 8 months of the year 2021. The Mewat region of the state comprising Alwar and Bharatpur districts has become the Jamtara of Rajasthan and police have decided to start a separate cybercrime police station in Bharatpur.



Cybercrime especially cyber frauds through mobile phones or websites is the new focal point of Rajasthan police as hundreds of complaints of cheating are coming every month.



The Rajasthan police have dedicated helpline numbers to register the cyber fraud complaints and people have registered more than 17000 complaints amounting to Rs 55.56 crores from April to November 2021 though the amount recovered by the police was just around Rs 5.47 crore.

In addition to this, a cyber crime police station is also working under the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the police where the cyber fraud case of more than Rs 5 lakh can be registered. As per the information given by the police, this police station has registered 12 FIRs during the same period and arrested 43 people.



According to police officials, the Mewat region of the state that comprises the areas of Alwar and Bharatpur adjoining Harayana has become the epicenter of cybercrime in the state.



While talking to the media the Director-General of Police Rajasthan ML Lathar expressed concern over rising cases of cybercrimes and cheating in the Mewat region, He said, "In 2022, curtailing cybercrime would be one of the top priorities. We are coordinating with Telangana police to use their technical know-how in cracking cyber crimes. We will have a separate cyber crime police station in Bharatpur. Criminals of Mewat have been changing their modus operandi and it is becoming the Jamtara of Rajasthan. We will certainly adopt stronger means to curb cybercrimes and conning in Mewat."



