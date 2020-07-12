Rajasthan crisis update: More than 30 MLAs pledge support to Sachin Pilot

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had alleged that the opposition BJP was attempting to "bribe" Congress MLAs in the state. Following the allegation -- which the BJP has termed "baseless" -- the Special Operations Group of Police has written to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister seeking their availability to record their statements. Reportedly some people had also been arrested.

While there have been murmurs that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister do not see eye to eye on everything, the notice sent to Pilot was reportedly the last straw. As per the latest updates, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will host a meeting of Congress Legislative Party at his residence on Monday morning at 10.30 am.

Sachin Pilot in the meantime has reached Delhi, and is reportedly seeking an audience with the party high command.

On Sunday evening, sources told news agency ANI that 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs are in touch with Sachin Pilot and have pledged their support to him and whatever decision he takes.