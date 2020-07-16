Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Sachin Pilot's future is in Congress only, says Veerappa Moily

Former union minister and Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said that if at all there is a political future for Sachin Pilot it is in the Congress party. While speaking to ANI, Moily said Sachin Pilot achieved everything by being in Congress party. "Sachin Pilot became MP, union minister in UPA-II, PCC president in Rajasthan and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Whatever grievances you have, it needs to be resolved within the forum of the party. There is no hurry for Sachin Pilot. If at all there is a future for him it is in the Congress party. He has to realise that. He says he won't join BJP, it is good," Moily said.