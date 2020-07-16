India

Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Sachin Pilot's future is in Congress only, says Veerappa Moily

By FPJ Web Desk

The Congress has sought the disqualification of Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs from the state assembly even as it repeated that the party has not closed its doors on him. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi confirmed that disqualification notices have been sent out Tuesday on the basis of the complaint made by the party. The dissidents have to reply by Friday.

What about "ghar wapsi"?: Kapil Sibal

Sachin Pilot's future is in Congress only, says Veerappa Moily

Former union minister and Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said that if at all there is a political future for Sachin Pilot it is in the Congress party. While speaking to ANI, Moily said Sachin Pilot achieved everything by being in Congress party. "Sachin Pilot became MP, union minister in UPA-II, PCC president in Rajasthan and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Whatever grievances you have, it needs to be resolved within the forum of the party. There is no hurry for Sachin Pilot. If at all there is a future for him it is in the Congress party. He has to realise that. He says he won't join BJP, it is good," Moily said.

Yani ki itna paisa aa gaya hai BJP aur Brijmohan ji ke pas ki wo jis tarah se nilami hoti hai,nilami karne baithe hain kya?: Digvijaya Singh

Yani ki itna paisa aa gaya hai BJP aur Brijmohan ji ke pas ki wo jis tarah se nilami hoti hai,nilami karne baithe hain kya?, Congress' Digvijaya Singh on Chhattisgarh BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal's remark 'They're scared of what happened in MP an Rajashtan happening in Chhattisgarh'.

Rajasthan Congress MLAs Hotel celebrate the birthday of MLA Vijaypal Mirdha

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress MLAs lodged at Fairmont Hotel celebrate the birthday of Congress MLA Vijaypal Mirdha.

They are now scared that what happened in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, will happen in Chhattisgarh too: BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal

They are now scared that what happened in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, will happen in Chhattisgarh too, said BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh Minister Brijmohan Agrawal.

