Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Sachin Pilot's future is in Congress only, says Veerappa Moily

Sachin Pilot's future is in Congress only, says Veerappa Moily
Former union minister and Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said that if at all there is a political future for Sachin Pilot it is in the Congress party. While speaking to ANI, Moily said Sachin Pilot achieved everything by being in Congress party. "Sachin Pilot became MP, union minister in UPA-II, PCC president in Rajasthan and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Whatever grievances you have, it needs to be resolved within the forum of the party. There is no hurry for Sachin Pilot. If at all there is a future for him it is in the Congress party. He has to realise that. He says he won't join BJP, it is good," Moily said.
Yani ki itna paisa aa gaya hai BJP aur Brijmohan ji ke pas ki wo jis tarah se nilami hoti hai,nilami karne baithe hain kya?, Congress' Digvijaya Singh on Chhattisgarh BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal's remark 'They're scared of what happened in MP an Rajashtan happening in Chhattisgarh'.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress MLAs lodged at Fairmont Hotel celebrate the birthday of Congress MLA Vijaypal Mirdha.
They are now scared that what happened in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, will happen in Chhattisgarh too, said BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh Minister Brijmohan Agrawal.
